Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Renee Young's future behind the Commentary Desk

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
Rumors
2.61K   //    15 Aug 2018, 09:11 IST

Renee Young gave Michael Cole a high-five joining him and Corey Graves at the commentary desk
Renee Young gave Michael Cole a high-five joining him and Corey Graves at the commentary desk

What's the story?

Renee Young made history yesterday when she became the first-ever female commentator to sit behind the commentary desk for the entirety of the Monday Night Raw show. She joined Corey Graves and Michael Cole behind the Raw commentary desk, replacing Jonathan Coachman for the night.

Her future as a commentator, however, is not quite certain.

Thanks to Pro Wrestling Sheet for the heads up.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

In case you didn't know...

Renee Young joined Michael Cole and Corey Graves for Commentary on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw. There are rumours that this was a trial for Renee, for a possible appearance as a commentator on the first-ever All Women's WWE pay-per-view, Evolution, which is set to take place in October.

She and Beth Phoenix are both a part of the commentary team to be featured on the Mae Young Classic Tournament's second year as well.

Incidentally, the night also saw Renee's husband, Dean Ambrose, make his return from injury after nine months on the shelf. The moment he returned, he flashed a cheeky look at Renee who was at the commentary desk. All in all, it was a big night for the couple on Raw.

The heart of the matter

Renee Young replaced Jonathan Coachman at the commentary desk on Raw. Unfortunately, it appears that the change was a one-night-only thing and not a permanent one.

While Renee impressed the higher-ups with her commentary, Pro Wrestling Sheet revealed that they were not making the change a permanent one in the near future. Management was happy with her work, and although she will not immediately be on the Raw or SmackDown Live commentary teams, she will be considered for the role if and when the opportunity comes up.

What's next?

If the rumours are true, then that means there is a huge possibility she will feature on the commentary booth for Evolution.

The first-ever all women's pay-per-view is set to take place on the 28th of October.

When do you think Renee Young will next appear on commentary? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Evolution 2018 Dean Ambrose Renee Young
Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
WWE News: Former WWE Divas Champion Melina Perez...
RELATED STORY
3 Things that must happen at WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
8 WWE Rumors that shouldn't come true
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why an All-Women's-PPV (Evolution) Is The Right...
RELATED STORY
4 Things You Probably Forgot About The Women's Evolution
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Maria Kanellis injured, issues statement on...
RELATED STORY
5 Dream matches we could see at WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars From the Past That Should Appear At...
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution 2018: Predicting the match card for the...
RELATED STORY
7 dream matches Ronda Rousey could have at WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us