WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Renee Young's future behind the Commentary Desk

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.61K // 15 Aug 2018, 09:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Renee Young gave Michael Cole a high-five joining him and Corey Graves at the commentary desk

What's the story?

Renee Young made history yesterday when she became the first-ever female commentator to sit behind the commentary desk for the entirety of the Monday Night Raw show. She joined Corey Graves and Michael Cole behind the Raw commentary desk, replacing Jonathan Coachman for the night.

Her future as a commentator, however, is not quite certain.

Thanks to Pro Wrestling Sheet for the heads up.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

In case you didn't know...

Renee Young joined Michael Cole and Corey Graves for Commentary on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw. There are rumours that this was a trial for Renee, for a possible appearance as a commentator on the first-ever All Women's WWE pay-per-view, Evolution, which is set to take place in October.

She and Beth Phoenix are both a part of the commentary team to be featured on the Mae Young Classic Tournament's second year as well.

Incidentally, the night also saw Renee's husband, Dean Ambrose, make his return from injury after nine months on the shelf. The moment he returned, he flashed a cheeky look at Renee who was at the commentary desk. All in all, it was a big night for the couple on Raw.

The heart of the matter

Renee Young replaced Jonathan Coachman at the commentary desk on Raw. Unfortunately, it appears that the change was a one-night-only thing and not a permanent one.

While Renee impressed the higher-ups with her commentary, Pro Wrestling Sheet revealed that they were not making the change a permanent one in the near future. Management was happy with her work, and although she will not immediately be on the Raw or SmackDown Live commentary teams, she will be considered for the role if and when the opportunity comes up.

What's next?

If the rumours are true, then that means there is a huge possibility she will feature on the commentary booth for Evolution.

The first-ever all women's pay-per-view is set to take place on the 28th of October.

When do you think Renee Young will next appear on commentary? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com