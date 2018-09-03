Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: Update On Roman Reigns Facing A Dream Opponent At WrestleMania 35

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
5.52K   //    03 Sep 2018, 11:11 IST

WWE could be planning a dream match featuring the Universal Champion
What's the story?

Roman Reigns is your brand new Universal Champion, and he is expected to reign supreme for a very long time. According to Cageside Seats, he could face a fellow Samoan at WrestleMania 35.

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is expected to take place at the 'Show of Shows', next year. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter says that the match could just depend on The Rock's schedule.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam to become the new Universal Champion. He has been a fighting champion, defending his title in a full time capacity unlike his predecessor.

The Rock has been speaking about making a potential return to WWE. There has been a lot of buzz concerning his comeback to potentially face Roman Reigns. This could be a dream match considering the fact that both men are A list stars.

The heart of the matter

The Rock is one of the highest paid stars in Hollywood and one of the busiest men in the world right now. For him to commit to a date like WrestleMania and undertake the training it requires will mean a clearance of his current schedule. Therefore, The Great One will only be a part of the show provided he finds the time for it.

Of course, there's no smoke without a fire somewhere and considering how strong the buzz is around this contest, I am certain that some plans are afoot. There has also been talk of The Rock possibly standing tall at the Royal Rumble.

What's next?

For now, Roman Reigns is focused on Hell in A Cell. He will face off against his toughest rival yet, Braun Strowman. The two men will wage war inside the dreaded structure every WWE fan knows about.

Do you want to see The Rock return to WWE? Let us know in the comments below!

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.


