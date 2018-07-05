WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Ruby Riott's knee injury, and in-ring return

Ruby Riott (second from right) performs with Riott Squad teammates Liv Morgan (left) and Sarah Logan (right) on WWE RAW

What’s the story?

On an edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer opened up on Ruby Riott’s injury status and comeback timeline.

Apparently, Riott’s knee injury is not of a serious nature, so to speak. Besides, additional details on her medical status have also been expounded upon.

In case you didn’t know…

Ruby Riott, whose real name is Dori Prange, has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since 2010.

The 27 year old performer debuted in WWE NXT back in 2016 and has been competing on the main roster since last year.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Ruby Riott recently suffered a knee injury at a RAW-branded house show—following which, she underwent an MRI which revealed the injury to be an MCL sprain.

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer expounded upon Riott’s injury; stating—

“Ruby Riott has a sprained MCL (medial collateral ligament). She’s not gonna be out for a long time, (but) she’s gonna be out for sure for a couple of weeks.”

“She’s gonna get a (medical) evaluation at the end of the month. In about 3 or 4 weeks she’s about to be evaluated, and we’ll have a better idea of when she will be able to return.”

“But, from what I gather, it’s not gonna be surgery, it’s not gonna be a long time off—so, she dodged a bullet there. (Ruby Riott suffered) no tear, there’s just a sprain.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription*)

What’s next?

Ruby Riott—the leader of The Riott Squad—presently performs for the WWE’s RAW brand, alongside her teammates Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Riott’s stable-mates Morgan & Logan will continue performing for WWE’s RAW brand in The Riott Squad leader’s absence.

Sportskeeda wishes Ruby Riott a safe and speedy recovery.

