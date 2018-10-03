Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: Update On The Elite's Arrival In WWE

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
308   //    03 Oct 2018, 20:13 IST

Could we see Omega and the Bucks in WWE very soon?
What's the story?

They're the hottest act in the independent circuit. They were an important component of All In, perhaps the most successful independent show in modern wrestling.

According to Cageside Seats, The Elite may be on their way to WWE as soon as next year. According to some, plans are already underway for the same.

In case you didn't know...

Kenny Omega is the current IWGP Heavyweight Champion and is regarded by many as the best wrestler in the world. The Young Bucks are an institution of their own, a powerhouse duo who're very successful even without the WWE machine to support them.

Some even regard The Young Bucks as the best tag team in the world at this moment. The Young Bucks were involved in putting together the first installment of 'All In', a hugely successful affair. There have been rumours that WWE has been looking to acquire all three men.

The heart of the matter

There are a variety of dream matches that could happen if The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega do show up at WWE. It is a well-known fact that they have a competitive rivalry with The New Day, and have even had a video game face off with the trio in the past.

With ROH selling out Madison Square Garden on WrestleMania weekend, the rumour mills indicate that NXT will be looking to bolster their ranks with the hottest talent in independent wrestling. It does not get any hotter than Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. It still remains to be seen if there is indeed any credence to these rumours.

What's next?

Right now, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are setting the independents on fire. Even if they do not come to WWE, expect them to be big names outside the promotion. But if they do arrive, WWE will never be the same again!

Whom would you like to see The Elite face? The New Day? The Shield? Let us know in the comments section below, readers!

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
