WWE Rumor Mill: Update on the future of the NXT Women's Championship

Shayna Baszler could have an interesting challenger in the future.

Shayna could have an interesting challenger next month

What's the story?

Shayna Baszler has dominated the NXT Women's Division over the past year, but there could be a new face ready to step up and challenge The Queen of Spades following this year's United Kingdom Tournament.

In case you didn't know...

Shayna Baszler was once a member of the Four Horsewomen of NXT and proved that she could make the switch over to the wrestling world when she was named as the runner-up in last year's Mae Young Classic.

Baszler has dominated NXT ever since she made her debut and is now the reigning NXT Women's Champion after defeating Ember Moon at NXT Takeover: New Orleans last month.

Since Moon was promoted to the Raw roster, Baszler hasn't had many women who are able to step up to the threat of the Submission Magician, which could be why she is yet to have a match announced for Takeover: Chicago in two weeks time.

The heart of the matter

Shayna Baszler currently has no challenger for her NXT Women's Championship for Takeover: Chicago but it appears that there could be a future Women's Championship match following The United Kingdom Tournament next month.

According to Live Nation, June 18th United Kingdom show will see Toni Storm collide with Killer Kelly, Jinny, and Isla Dawn in a Number One Contenders match for the NXT Women's Championship. The winner will then go on to face Shayna Baszler the following day as part of the tournament, which could be why Baszler isn't defending her title at Takeover: Chicago.

What's next?

Baszler takes on Dakota Kai this week on NXT for the Women's Championship, after what has been months of issues between the two women.

Author's take

Shayna Baszler has become one of the most dominant forces in WWE over the past few months and the woman who finally dethrones her will definitely be the future of the developmental brand. Toni Storm recently signed a contract with WWE and has been a popular star all over the world in recent years, so she could be seen as the popular choice to pick up the win and go on to face Shayna on June 19th.