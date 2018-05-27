WWE Rumor Mill: Update on the possible cancellation of 205 Live

Could 205 Live be coming to an end?

The show doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon

What's the story?

According to comments made by Mike Johnson from PWInsiderElite.com, WWE will not be looking to cancel 205 Live.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE began its Cruiserweight specific show 205 Live about two years ago and recently saw a change in leadership, with Vince McMahon handing the reigns over to his son-in-law Triple H.

The heart of the matter

According to Mike Johnson from PWInsiderElite.com, the WWE will not replace 205 Live with a UK based show.

There have been rumours flying around that the WWE was looking to replace their Cruiserweight division show 205 Live with a WWE UK show. However, Mike Johnson begs to differ and states that rather than have it replace 205 Live, the company are looking to make a stand-alone show in the UK.

He believes that the show will be similar to that of NXT and 205 Live and even suggested that if the WWE were planning to shut down 205 Live they would have done so immediately after the whole Enzo Amore fiasco.

Instead, he states that the company will continue with the division and his basis for this statement revolves around Triple H's comments on the numbers for the show being on the rise. He feels that the boss wouldn't lie in a public setting.

Thus, we can safely assume that 205 Live will continue to put on shows immediately after SmackDown Live.

What's next?

As mentioned earlier, the WWE could be looking to invest in a stand-alone show based in the UK. We can also expect to continue seeing more high-flying manoeuvres from the 205 Live roster.

Author's take

205 Live has been disappointing audiences since its inauguration in 2016. However, as stated by Triple H, the numbers have been consistently rising and this has to do with the influx of competition in the division. It will also be nice to see if the WWE decides to create a stand-alone UK based show, as the country has a huge amount of talent to offer to the business.