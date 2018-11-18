×
WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Undertaker's status for Survivor Series 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
1.12K   //    18 Nov 2018, 23:52 IST

The Undertaker isn't expected to make an appearance at this year's Survivor Series
The Undertaker isn't expected to make an appearance at this year's Survivor Series

What's the story?

The Undertaker recently wrestled in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel where he lost to the team of Shawn Michaels and Triple H, but it was thought that The Deadman would have made an appearance at this year's Survivor Series since it could have been his last.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker was due to appear at a meet and greet last night in Los Angeles, which could be why many fans believed that he would make an appearance at this year's event.

Undertaker made his debut at Survivor Series back in 1990 and over the past few decades, the November based pay-per-view has been seen as The Undertaker's event, even though the last time he appeared was back in 2015.

The heart of the matter

According to PWInsider, The Undertaker appeared in Los Angeles for a meet and greet yesterday, but the former World Champion left the city straight afterward, implying that The Deadman isn't supposed to be part of tonight's show.

The site claims that Undertaker flew out of Los Angeles following the meet and greet and isn't expected to be part of tonight's show, but this is WWE, so never say never.

What's next?

The Undertaker is still expected to be part of WrestleMania, and right now the current rumor is that The Deadman will face Shawn Michaels in a rematch of their WrestleMania 26 encounter where Michaels was forced to retire from the company.

It is thought that this would be the perfect ending for The Undertaker's WWE career as well since he is now nearing the end and retirement rumors have begun.

Do you think The Undertaker will appear at Survivor Series? Have your say in the comments section below...

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Undertaker's status for...
