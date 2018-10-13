WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Undertaker's status for Survivor Series and WrestleMania 35

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 112 // 13 Oct 2018, 16:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Undertaker hasn't agreed to be part of Survivor Series

What's the story?

Undertaker is scheduled to be part of the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, but after November 2nd, his future in WWE in unclear, but according to RingSideNews, he has already signed up to be part of next year's WrestleMania in New York.

In case you didn't know...

Undertaker was originally supposed to retire back at WrestleMania 33 when he left the ring and his attire behind as he exited the arena following his defeat in the main event to Roman Reigns.

Taker has since made a number of returns to WWE and most recently lost his match to Triple H in Australia as part of WWE Super Show-Down, in a match that was billed as the last time that the two men would ever collide.

The heart of matter

RingsideNews are reporting that even though there are rumors that Shawn Michaels will take on The Undertaker at Survivor Series, nothing has actually been agreed yet since Undertaker hasn't officially agreed that he will be part of the show.

What is known is that The Undertaker will be working WrestleMania 35 next April, since he has already signed up for this show. With Crown Jewel currently at risk of being canceled with all the political issues surrounding it, the match between Brothers of Destruction and D-Generation X could instead be moved to Survivor Series which is seen as the pay-per-view that is Undertaker's favorite, since he did debut as part of the show back in 1990.

What's next?

Undertaker teams up with his brother Kane to take on Shawn Michaels and Triple H at Crown Jewel following the ending of Super Show-Down when the two WWE Hall of Famers were embarrassed by The Deadman and his brother.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.