WWE Rumor Mill: Update on which match may headline Money in the Bank

Now, this could be a surprising move from WWE!

You'll be surprised at which match it is!

What's the story?

WWE Money in the Bank comes our way next weekend. The event is a packed one with two ladder matches, several title matches, and even some marquee non-title contests.

According to Cageside Seats, the main event could be the RAW Women's Championship match. This match will feature Ronda Rousey in her first ever televised singles match against RAW Women's Champion, Nia Jax.

In case you didn't know...

Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 34 to become the RAW Women's Champion. She went on to challenge Ronda Rousey at the NBC Upfronts, setting up a massive title match for the upcoming pay-per-view event.

Rousey protested the fact that she cut ahead of all the other women in the locker room when the challenge was first made by Jax. Eventually, she would agree, and the match was made official. The contract was signed on RAW, with Stephanie McMahon presiding proceedings.

The heart of the matter

There is a great deal of hype around Ronda Rousey right now, and for the very same reason, WWE probably wants to build the RAW Women's division around the Superstar. It stands to reason that all eyes will be on Ronda Rousey when she competes at Money in the Bank.

Rousey impressed in her first outing at WrestleMania, putting on what some have dubbed the best WWE debut ever, teaming up with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a Mixed Tag Team match. I suppose WWE has enough faith in her to main event a pay-per-view singles match, as a result of the very same.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax will be face to face on RAW this week. Will the two powerhouse women come to blows? Stay tuned for our live coverage when it happens.

Do you think Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax deserves to main event Money in the Bank? If so, leave a comment.

