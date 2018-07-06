WWE Rumor Mill: Update on which match may main event Extreme Rules

Is this fair considering all the Championship matches?

What's the story?

Extreme Rules seems like a packed affair filled with several matches, including a big match for the highly prestigious WWE Championship. Yet, according to Wrestling Observer and Cageside Seats, it seems like Reigns vs. Lashley could be the main event match.

This seems like a repeat of the events at Backlash, where the main event match was a Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe contest, despite the fact that AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura faced each other for the WWE Championship in the same card. This decision led to much backlash from WWE fans!

In case you didn't know...

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has not been seen on WWE television since the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view. It was stipulated that a multi-man match would take place at Extreme Rules.

The match was thereafter cancelled owing to a contractual snag in storyline. Paul Heyman also cut a promo on social media stating how nobody was at Brock Lesnar's level.

It did seem like Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley seemed adamant to prove that they were contenders for the big prize on RAW, and they're scheduled to face each other at Extreme Rules.

The heart of the matter

AJ Styles will face Rusev for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules. Yet, from all indications, this will not be the match that eventually brings the show to a close.

While nothing has been mentioned in this regard, I do wonder if the match between Lashley and Reigns is an unofficial contest to determine the next number 1 contender for the Universal Championship. Only time will tell depending on how the match plays out!

What's next?

This is only a rumour, so chances are that Lashley vs. Reigns may not even main event the pay-per-view. If they do, the audience may not take too kindly. Neither man is really a particular favourite of the WWE Universe.

Which match should bring Extreme Rules to a close? Let us know in the comments below.