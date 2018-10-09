WWE Rumor Mill: Vince McMahon Impressed With Current SmackDown Live Champion

Vince McMahon is a big fan of Lynch!

What's the story?

Vince McMahon has taken sports entertainment from a regional phenomenon and made it into an internationally appreciated art form. He has a keen eye out for men and women with the passion and drive to rise to the top of the food chain in WWE.

According to wrestlingnews.co and Cageside Seats, Vince McMahon is very impressed with Becky Lynch. This is specific to her recent turn and the work she's done ever since she went heel.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch was the most beloved babyface on SmackDown Live until not long ago. She went heel at SummerSlam, attacking her best friend, Charlotte Flair.

Since then, she's viciously attacked Charlotte Flair several times from the back and gotten herself over. Most recently, she retained her championship against Flair in Melbourne, Australia. A rematch is scheduled for SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

Fans have connected with the brand new Becky Lynch character and have been very vocal about their support for the Irish Lass Kicker, of late. Vince McMahon has taken note of this and apparently been very impressed with the work she's done in the recent past.

Apparently, Vince McMahon uses her as an example of how to get yourself over, when addressing other talent. When he tells the other men and women in the locker room to grab the brass ring, he cites her as an example of just how to capitalize on opportunities. Having looked at the work that Lynch has done over the past few months, one must say that the praise is certainly well deserved.

What's next?

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will clash again, only days removed from Super Show-Down. This time, if Lynch gets disqualified, she loses her prized possession. It's all going down this week.

Do you think Becky Lynch deserves this praise? Is she the best heel in WWE?