×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: Vince McMahon Impressed With Current SmackDown Live Champion

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
1.19K   //    09 Oct 2018, 11:19 IST

Vince McMahon is a big fan of Lynch!
Vince McMahon is a big fan of Lynch!

What's the story?

Vince McMahon has taken sports entertainment from a regional phenomenon and made it into an internationally appreciated art form. He has a keen eye out for men and women with the passion and drive to rise to the top of the food chain in WWE.

According to wrestlingnews.co and Cageside Seats, Vince McMahon is very impressed with Becky Lynch. This is specific to her recent turn and the work she's done ever since she went heel.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch was the most beloved babyface on SmackDown Live until not long ago. She went heel at SummerSlam, attacking her best friend, Charlotte Flair.

Since then, she's viciously attacked Charlotte Flair several times from the back and gotten herself over. Most recently, she retained her championship against Flair in Melbourne, Australia. A rematch is scheduled for SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

Fans have connected with the brand new Becky Lynch character and have been very vocal about their support for the Irish Lass Kicker, of late. Vince McMahon has taken note of this and apparently been very impressed with the work she's done in the recent past.

Apparently, Vince McMahon uses her as an example of how to get yourself over, when addressing other talent. When he tells the other men and women in the locker room to grab the brass ring, he cites her as an example of just how to capitalize on opportunities. Having looked at the work that Lynch has done over the past few months, one must say that the praise is certainly well deserved.

What's next?

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will clash again, only days removed from Super Show-Down. This time, if Lynch gets disqualified, she loses her prized possession. It's all going down this week.

Do you think Becky Lynch deserves this praise? Is she the best heel in WWE?

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Becky Lynch
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE Rumor Mill: Vince McMahon incredibly impressed with...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Fox interested in more WWE content after...
RELATED STORY
Dream Matches Teased For SmackDown 1000 By WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Legend To Return At SmackDown 1000?
RELATED STORY
3 wild card Smackdown Live predictions that could change...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Contenders who may win the US Title from Shinsuke...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Health update on Shane McMahon and reason...
RELATED STORY
3 NXT graduates who could become the next WWE Champion
RELATED STORY
How SmackDown Live After SummerSlam 2018 Struck Gold With...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Top WWE Superstars' contract set to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us