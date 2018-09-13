WWE Rumor Mill: Was There A Huge Botch In SmackDown Live Main Event This Week?

The Miz may have gone a little bit too far

What's the story?

Maryse took on Brie Bella this week in SmackDown Live's main event but even though the match did its job in building up the match this weekend at Hell in a Cell, there was reportedly a huge botch when The Miz got involved to help his wife.

In case you didn't know...

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan take on The Miz and Maryse at Hell in a Cell this weekend as part of a feud that has been building for a number of years. Bryan and Miz have been at odds ever since their days in NXT and now their wives have become part of the issues between them after Maryse decided to involve herself in the match back at SummerSlam.

The mixed tag team match at Hell in a Cell means that Brie will wrestle Maryse and Daniel will wrestle The Miz, men are not supposed to wrestle women and vice versa but last night on SmackDown The Miz did put his hands on Brie.

The heart of the matter

Miz was a huge part of the match between Brie and Maryse last night but there was one moment in the middle of the match when Brie locked in the Yes Lock on Maryse and Miz grabbed hold of her leg and pulled her out of the ring.

Brie weighs much less than the usual opponents The Miz takes on which could be why she flew out of the ring and bumped on the floor. According to Bryan Alvarez on the most recent episode of The Wrestling Observer, this is why Bryan reacted so badly to the spot.

"Miz is used to pulling heavy men out of the ring and when he gave light Brie Bella a yank she went flying out of the ring, " he said via Ringsidenews. "If you watch it, it looks like Miz breaks character and he bends down to apologize to her. But then Daniel Bryan came in and he beat the hell out of Miz.”

What's next?

Hell in a Cell takes place on Sunday night live from San Antonio, Texas and Brie Bella has isn't someone who doesn't know how to take bumps, so she will recover in time to be part of the match.

Do you think Daniel Bryan is legitimately mad at The Miz for this error? Have your say in the comments section below...