WWE Rumor Mill: [Watch] Liv Morgan legitimately knocked out by Brie Bella during Match

The match did not go how Liv had imagined it

What's the story?

During Raw, the Bella Twins and Natalya teamed up to take on the Riott Squad in a 6-woman tag team match. Things went wrong during the bout, however, when Brie Bella kicked Liv in a move where Liv Morgan leaned into the kick.

Within seconds it was obvious that Liv had been knocked out, and she had to be taken to the back.

In case you didn't know...

Since coming back to wrestle in WWE, Brie Bella has not had the best time on the roster. Be it botching two suicide dives in the same match in her first match back on Raw, or a few casual botches during her other matches, she has seemed rusty in the ring since coming back.

This is not the first occasions for a fighter to be knocked out in the ring, with Undertaker suffering a concussion during his bout with Lesnar at WrestleMania, or Finn Balor suffering a concussion during a match with Jinder Mahal early last year.

The heart of the matter

In a moment that immediately drew the attention of fans, Brie kicked Liv while hitting her with the 'Yes Kicks' made famous by Daniel Bryan. While hitting the kicks, she struck Liv across the face with a legitimate kick which was not held back, while Liv leaned into it.

Liv immediately fell face forward, knocked out. She was not able to move for a while but then was dragged to the corner by Brie. She could not even tag herself out but needed Ruby Riott to tag herself in.

Thanks to The Brass Ring for footage of the moment. You can see the video here:

Liv looked completely out following this, and lay in Ruby's arm a bit later in the match, before disappearing completely after the match came back from the break. While the commentary team said she had been taken to the back, she was lying ringside.

What's next?

So far there are no updates about Liv's condition since the knockout moment. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for any updates of the situation.

We wish Liv all the best and hope that the kick did not see her suffer a serious injury.