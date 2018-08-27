WWE Rumor Mill: Why AJ Styles And Randy Orton Haven't Feuded For The WWE Championship

Styles grounds Orton, in their only match together.

What's the story?

A feud between WWE Champion AJ Styles and the Viper Randy Orton has not happened, because Orton got injured when the company was considering putting the two together.

In case you didn't know

AJ Styles is the current WWE Champion, and recently broke the record for the longest WWE Championship reign in SmackDown history, surpassing the reign of John 'Bradshaw' Layfield.

The phenomenal one debuted in WWE at the 2016 Royal Rumble, and captured his first WWE championship at Backlash that year.

Styles was the 2nd pick for SmackDown Live in the 2016 WWE draft.

Randy Orton made his debut in 2002, and capturing his first World Championship at Summerslam 2004.

Orton was the 4th superstar drafted to SmackDown Live as part of the 2016 draft, and he won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33.

Orton and Styles' paths' have not crossed (asides from one match), with Orton focussing on the United States Championship in 2018.

The heart of the matter

When asked about why the Orton and Styles hadn't competed for the title, analyst Dave Meltzer said how the pair were planned to feud at one point in time, until Orton got injured.

Meltzer also said how he thinks the two would "gel great" if they competed for the WWE Championship.

That was a plan at one point but Orton got hurt, so they may get back to it. I think they'd gel great. https://t.co/6AXkGX8qqg — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 26, 2018

What's next?

Asides from one match in 2017, it's true that the two have never really crossed paths, despite both stars being bona fide main eventers.

AJ Styles' next championship match will be against Samoa Joe at the Hell In A Cell pay per view.

In a leak from the venue, it is rumored that Randy Orton will continue his feud with Jeff Hardy, with a match taking place at the event.

Hell In A Cell will take place September 16 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.