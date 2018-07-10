WWE Rumor Mill: Will WWE TLC be taking place this year?

Will TLC take place this year?

What's the story?

TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs has been WWE's December pay-per-view since 2009 but the company could be set to change that this year.

In case you didn't know...

TLC became an annual pay-per-view at the time when WWE were pushing gimmick pay-per-views, much like the upcoming Extreme Rules event and was the show that replaced Armageddon in the December slot. The event has always been one of the most violent of the year, given the ladders, chairs and even stairs matches that are put on the card, but following Hell in a Cell has always been a tough place for the event.

TLC has definitely housed some iconic matches over the past decade and at one time it was seen as the final pay-per-view of the company's calendar year, but nothing lasts forever in the wrestling business.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider are reporting that WWE were recently expected to announce the presale of the tickets for TLC since Raw was in Boston, Massachusets last night. Instead, WWE played a video for the live crowd with was promoting a Supershow live event for 21/10 which will include Ronda Rousey.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful.com also backed this up on Twitter, saying he had heard that there would be a "major PPV change."

I was sent a vague "major PPV change" message today from a trusted source. I dunno if this qualifies as that. https://t.co/4sb5ZhfPWm — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 10, 2018

TLC was announced as one of the events that would continue in WWE's dual pay-per-view calendar, but Ticketmaster.com is already listing 10/21 as a live event and WWE are still yet to publically announce that the show has either been moved or isn't taking place.

What's next?

October isn't far away now, but it is the same month that WWE will be part of the Australia Super Show-Down, which could have some impact on whichever pay-per-view was scheduled for that month.

Would you like WWE to cancel TLC? Have your say in the comments section below...

