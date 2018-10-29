WWE Rumor Mill: Women's Champion possibly injured at WWE Evolution

It was quite an interesting night at WWE Evolution

What's the story?

There was only one title change last night at Evolution which saw Shayna Baszler pick up the NXT Women's Championship for the second time, but it appears that this win came at a price.

In case you didn't know...

Baszler lost the NXT Women's Championship to Kairi Sane back at Takeover: Brooklyn and has maintained over the past few months that it was a fluke from The Pirate Princess. Baszler was able to prove this at Evolution last night when she finally got the better of Sane, but she needed her Four Horsewoman teammates Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir to help her get the job done.

Sane refused to tap, instead, Baszler was awarded the title via stoppage after the referee decided that Sane couldn't continue when she passed out in the Kirofuda Clutch.

The heart of the matter

Baszler happily left the ring with the NXT Women's Championship, but according to Heel By Nature, a fan spotted Baszler leaving the arena on crutches. It's been well documented that Baszler has had knee injuries in the past, so the two-time Women's Champion could have just tweaked an old injury here and medical staff decided that it was best to rest it.

Interestingly, Baszler was part of a backstage segment with Duke, Shafir and Sane and instead of this breaking down into a brawl, the four women just backed away from one another in what was a strange segment.

What's next?

The next few episodes of NXT have already been recorded heading into War Games, which means that Baszler has a few weeks to heal from her current injury before she will be needed to be part of NXT next month.

Do you think Baszler deserves to be a two-time NXT Women's Champion? Have your say in the comments section below...