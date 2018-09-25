WWE Rumor Mill: Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament likely to be announced in the coming weeks

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 623 // 25 Sep 2018, 03:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE could be set to finally unveil Women's Tag Team Championships

What's the story?

Women's Tag Team Championships have dominated the conversation surrounding the women's division over the past few months and now there could finally be news of the Championships being unveiled at Evolution.

In case you didn't know...

WWE have been pushing together a number of teams on Raw, SmackDown and NXT over the past few weeks so that they are prepared for the Tag Team Championships to be unveiled. Right now there are The Bella Twins, The Riott Squad, Sasha Banks and Bayley, Absolution, The IIconics, Naomi and Asuka, as well as Lacey Evans and Aliyah, and Dakota Kai and Deonna Purrazzo on NXT.

The Women's Tag Team Champions are reportedly set to be crowned at Evolution in four weeks time, which means that they would be open to women of all brands which could be why the company has concentrated on creating teams in recent weeks.

The heart of the matter

WrestlingNewsCo is reporting that WWE is set to make a huge announcement in the coming weeks that concerns the Women's Tag Team Championships, and that announcement could be that there will be a Championship tournament that takes place in the weeks leading up to Evolution.

The final is then expected to take place at Evolution which will then see the new Women's Tag Team Champions crowned in WWE.

What's next?

With just four weeks to go until the first ever all-women's pay-per-view, this announcement could take place at any time and could then set the ball rolling to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions, which is a huge step when it comes to the Women's Revolution.

Which team would you like to see crowned the new Women's Tag Team Champions? Have your say in the comments section below...