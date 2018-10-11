WWE Rumor Mill: Worrying Updates For Sasha Banks Fans

It's been a while since we last saw The Boss compete

What's the story?

Sasha Banks has not been seen on TV for quite a while, fuelling worries about her current status. Things have become even more worrying because she was replaced on a recent episode of MTV's Ridiculousness by Becky Lynch.

According to Barnburner, she's apparently asked for some time off. I would like to thank Cageside Seats for the latest update.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks and Bayley were recently on the verge of having a feud, but it was pulled from under their feet before it could get underway. Both women were sent to therapy as part of the storyline, but the angle never really took off.

Banks has been missing from television, and moreover, isn't even on the Evolution poster. It is believed that she is dealing with an injury, but WWE has refused to comment on the situation. Bayley has been teaming up with Finn Balor on TV in recent appearances.

The heart of the matter

The good news about The Boss comes from the fact that she's advertised for a Live Event on October 20 in Portland. This indicates to the fact that whatever Banks may be dealing with may not be too serious and that she could well be on the road to recovery.

That said, it is indeed perplexing why she's been kept off television and why WWE has provided no updates about her situation. All of us at Sportskeeda wish her a very speedy recovery and hope that she returns to action very soon indeed. If she can make it in time for the Live Event, there's no reason why she shouldn't be a part of Evolution, later this month.

What's next?

Let's hope that Sasha Banks comes back with a real bang. Let's hope that she can get back in the hunt for the RAW Women's Championship too. Let's hope she's on the Evolution card.

Do you miss The Boss? Let us know in the comments.