×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: Worrying Updates For Sasha Banks Fans

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
917   //    11 Oct 2018, 11:18 IST

It's been a while since we last saw The Boss compete
It's been a while since we last saw The Boss compete

What's the story?

Sasha Banks has not been seen on TV for quite a while, fuelling worries about her current status. Things have become even more worrying because she was replaced on a recent episode of MTV's Ridiculousness by Becky Lynch.

According to Barnburner, she's apparently asked for some time off. I would like to thank Cageside Seats for the latest update.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks and Bayley were recently on the verge of having a feud, but it was pulled from under their feet before it could get underway. Both women were sent to therapy as part of the storyline, but the angle never really took off.

Banks has been missing from television, and moreover, isn't even on the Evolution poster. It is believed that she is dealing with an injury, but WWE has refused to comment on the situation. Bayley has been teaming up with Finn Balor on TV in recent appearances.

The heart of the matter

The good news about The Boss comes from the fact that she's advertised for a Live Event on October 20 in Portland. This indicates to the fact that whatever Banks may be dealing with may not be too serious and that she could well be on the road to recovery.

That said, it is indeed perplexing why she's been kept off television and why WWE has provided no updates about her situation. All of us at Sportskeeda wish her a very speedy recovery and hope that she returns to action very soon indeed. If she can make it in time for the Live Event, there's no reason why she shouldn't be a part of Evolution, later this month.

What's next?

Let's hope that Sasha Banks comes back with a real bang. Let's hope that she can get back in the hunt for the RAW Women's Championship too. Let's hope she's on the Evolution card.

Do you miss The Boss? Let us know in the comments.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Sasha Banks
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE Rumor Mill: Bad News For Fans of Sasha Banks
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage updates on Sasha Banks and...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Sasha Banks opens up for the first time after...
RELATED STORY
3 Wrestlers Sasha Banks Is Good Friends With And 2 She...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Sasha Banks comments on dirt sheet reports of...
RELATED STORY
Why Bayley & Sasha Banks should belong on two separate...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Update on future plans for Sasha Banks...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Sasha Banks opens up about being underutilized...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Sasha Banks admits to real life rivalry with...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ronda Rousey throws shade at Bayley and Sasha...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us