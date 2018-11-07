WWE Rumor Mill: WrestleMania 35 Main Event Update With Roman Reigns' Leukemia Diagnosis

Who will main event WrestleMania 35, with Reigns being unable to compete?

What's the story?

Wrestling fans from around the world were shocked when they heard about Roman Reigns and his leukemia diagnosis. It turned out that the man had been battling the disease for many years, and had kept it a secret from the WWE Universe.

With Roman Reigns out of WrestleMania 35 to combat a real life opponent, the question is, who will step up to the main event in his place? Original rumours had suggested that Roman Reigns and The Rock would main event WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns has been a mainstay in the main event of WrestleMania for many years now. Whether he's in a title match or not (like his match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33), he almost invariably closes WWE's biggest show.

This year was supposed to be the biggest match of his career. Rumours were rife that Roman Reigns and The Rock would lock horns in the main event match. However, that match remains a pipe dream, following Reigns' illness.

The heart of the matter

The women of WWE have achieved many firsts in the past few years, ranging from the first ever Women's Royal Rumble match, to the first ever Women's PPV. Cageside Seats suggests that we may see yet another first for the women at WrestleMania.

The women of WWE could main event the pay-per-view now that Roman Reigns is out and Triple H is out nursing an injury too. The initial rumours had suggested that Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair would be the main event match for WrestleMania 35. The new rumour says it will be whatever program Rousey is in, at the time.

What's next?

Of course, we wish Roman Reigns all the best for a quick and speedy recovery, very soon. Moreover, if the rumours are true, congratulations to the women for yet another milestone. They deserve it.

Who should Ronda Rousey's opponent be, in the WrestleMania 35 main event?