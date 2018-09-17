Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: WrestleMania 35 plans for Ronda Rousey likely revealed

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
1.65K   //    17 Sep 2018, 04:49 IST

WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey seems to have a lot on her plate ahead of WrestleMania 35
What’s the story?

As noted on the Wrestling Observer Radio, the WWE plans to book Ronda Rousey in a feud with Charlotte Flair for WrestleMania 35.

Regardless, the latest development in the aforementioned plans is that the WWE may choose to alter its booking and could be looking at options other than Flair for Rousey.

In case you didn’t know…

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey made her WWE in-ring debut as a WWE Superstar earlier this year, and has been on a roll ever since.

Rousey went on to defeat Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam in August, and is now set to defend her title against Bliss at the Hell in a Cell PPV.

The professional wrestling world has, for long, been rife with banter regarding Rousey potentially headlining WrestleMania 35, alongside a fellow top female Superstar such as Charlotte Flair.

The heart of the matter

Addressing the ongoing rumours on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the WWE is most definitely looking forward to the possibility of booking Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

Furthermore, Meltzer explained that the WWE could book an angle between Rousey and Flair at Survivor Series which takes place this November.

It’s being noted that the promotion may book Rousey to do battle with Flair at Survivor Series 2018, as a tease ahead of their rumoured encounter at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

Nevertheless, Meltzer noted that as of yet Rousey vs. Flair isn’t set in stone, so to speak—adding that the dream feud has definitely been discussed nonetheless.

What’s next?

Ronda Rousey is presently scheduled to defend her WWE RAW Women’s title against “Five Feet of Fury” Alexa Bliss at tonight’s Hell in a Cell PPV.

Also on the card, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is set to put her title on the line against Becky Lynch—with the former friends going to war in a Hell in a Cell match.

What are your thoughts on a potential Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair match at WrestleMania 35? Sound off in the comments! 

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Martial artist and combat Lover from Goa, India. Can be reached at johnypayne121@gmail.com
