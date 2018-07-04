WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Championship match for Hell in a Cell PPV leaked?

Aj Styles might end up retaining at Extreme Rules

What's the story?

According to the Rumor Roundup on cageside seats, advertising indicates that Samoa Joe is next in line for a shot at AJ Styles' WWE Championship as the Samoan is being advertised as Styles opponent for the Hell in a Cell PPV.

This also indicates that Rusev will most likely not be able to capture the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles has been the WWE Champion ever since he defeated Jinder Mahal on an episode of Smackdown in November last year.

Styles had been involved in a rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura ever since Royal Rumble concluded and the two had a multitude of matches over the period of time which finally concluded when Styles defeated Nakamura at MITB in a last man standing match.

Rusev is currently the number one contender for the WWE Championship and will be facing AJ Styles at the Extreme Rules PPV.

The heart of the matter

Samoa Joe has been grossly underutilized ever since he came to the main roster. If the rumors are true then a Joe vs Styles feud is something that the fans would greatly appreciate as it is a known fact that the two former TNA Superstars have great chemistry in the ring.

Even though Rusev is immensely popular with the crowd and had been on the receiving end of a push as of late, it does not look like WWE has enough faith in him to make him the WWE Champion as of now.

What's next?

AJ Styles will face Rusev for the WWE Championship at the Extreme Rules PPV which will take place on 15th July at the PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States.

