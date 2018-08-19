WWE Rumor Mill: WWE considering turning top female Superstar heel

Could one of the WWE's top women turn heel?

What's the story?

According to the Wrestling Observer Radio, the WWE are considering making one of their top female Superstars, Asuka, a heel. Since she lost her undefeated streak Asuka has taken a backseat in the women's division, but all that could be about to change if Asuka does break bad.

In case you didn't know...

Asuka's last notable involvement in WWE television was on SmackDown Live when she competed in a title feud against Carmella spanning two pay-per-views.

Unfortunately for the 'Empress of Tomorrow', Carmella proved too cunning and she had a James Ellsworth up her sleeve, beating the formerly unbeaten Asuka twice to retain the SmackDown Women's title.

What's the story?

Many people felt that Asuka went from being one of the biggest Superstars in the women's roster, and even in the WWE as a whole during her unbeaten streak, to languishing in the shadows on SmackDown Live.

But the WWE reportedly have plans for Asuka with the Wrestling Observer Radio suggesting that creative does indeed have a role for Asuka to play going forward. The interesting tid-bit though, was the implication that the WWE are considering turning Asuka heel, something that could help bring her back to the top of the division.

What's next?

There are creative plans for Asuka regardless of whether or not she turns heel, so either way, it seems that we're about to see the 'Empress of Tomorrow' become relevant again which is undoubtedly a good thing. She had a memorable heel run before she joined WWE with a 'clown' gimmick. That might be fun to see in the WWE.

The WWE are quickly amassing a great group of former Joshi wrestlers with Asuka, Kairi Sane and now Io Shirai joining their ranks. Could we see a match between some or all three of these women at WWE Evolution?

Is a heel Asuka something you want to see in the WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below