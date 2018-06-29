WWE Rumor Mill: WWE could allow Ronda Rousey to main event future pay-per-views

Ronda Rousey could be main eventing WWE shows in the future

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey's match with Nia Jax was originally supposed to be the main event of Money in the Bank, but even though this was changed at the last minute, WWE is looking at more pay-per-views for the former UFC star to main event.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey made her in-ring debut back at WrestleMania in what was a fantastic first showing from someone who had never wrestled in WWE TV before. She later went on to challenge Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank, but WWE opted to take the match out of the main event since they wanted the show to end on a high rather than with Alexa Bliss being booed for cashing in.

The former Olympian has defied expectations ever since she made her way to WWE which means that the future is looking bright for her in the squared circle.

The heart of the matter

According to The Wrestling Observer, the original plan was for Rousey and Jax to main event the show, but there was an overall feeling that it could be a risk allowing Rousey to main event in her first singles match and just second wrestling match overall.

It is thought that her performances for the company so far have definitely made officials much more comfortable with booking her in main event spots in the future.

The Wrestling Observer also noted that the media was originally told that Money in the Bank was going to end at 10:30 PM ET, which gave them enough time for an overrun to end before 11:00 PM. Early in the show, the producers realized that a 10:30 PM finish was not going to happen, which could be a reason why some changes were made since the show actually ended at about 11:20 PM ET.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey is currently sitting out a 30-day suspension after she attacked General Manager Kurt Angle and a number of WWE officials last week but will return to the company around the time of Extreme Rules.

Do you think Rousey has what it takes to main event WWE's bigger shows in the future? Have your say in the comments section below...