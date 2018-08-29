WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Could Be Planning Epic Crossover Storyline Between NXT And The Main Roster

WWE could have some huge future plans

What's the story?

WWE could be planning another invasion style storyline which would see NXT and the main roster join forces for the first time.

In case you didn't know...

WWE has done a number of invasion storylines in the past, with the most recent seeing The Nexus take over WWE almost a decade ago, a group that includes Daniel Bryan, Heath Slater, Darren Young and Justin Gabriel. These stars have gone on to have lengthy careers in WWE since, but NXT has continued to develop some impressive talent and it could finally be time for NXT to challenge the main roster.

Over the years, Triple H's brand has lost a lot of talent to the main roster and right now there is a huge percentage of the in main two brands that started their career in NXT. So it would be interesting to see how something like this was handled.

The heart of the matter

There has been a debate over whether or not NXT is better than WWE for a number of years now and it appears that this question could be much closer to being answered since Joe Peisich revealed on the latest installment of Barnburner’s Fired Up podcast that WWE could be planning another invasion storyline in the future.

“WrestleMania is you know the biggest show of the year but there’s talk around being put in place, it may happen in a year, 2 years, whatever for really an NXT Takeover and sort of an invasion between NXT and WWE," he said via Ringsidenews.

There is a lot of talent down in NXT right now that would enjoy taking the fight to the main roster including Adam Cole, Ricochet, Velveteen Dream, EC3 and even NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, which means that this really could be a huge idea for WWE's creative team.

What's next?

This isn't something that is going to happen right away, but by the sounds of it, this is something that WWE is now planning and could become a reality as early as next year's WrestleMania season.

Would you like to see another invasion storyline?