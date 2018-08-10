Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Could Be Set To Turn One Of Their Top Stars Heel 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Rumors
2.35K   //    10 Aug 2018, 00:29 IST

Will Roman or Braun turn heel?
What's the story?

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman are the two main event level stars on Raw right now and there could be plans to turn one of them heel in the near future.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Strowman and Reigns already had a lengthy feud that didn't work out the way that WWE wanted it too, heading into SummerSlam next weekend, the Big Dog is the challenger for the Universal Championship whilst the Monster Among Men holds the Money in the Bank contract.

Strowman is in a match against Kevin Owens with his contract on the line, but it's thought that Strowman will overcome the challenge of the former Champion to retain his case for use later in the show.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the current plan for Raw Live Events coming out of SummerSlam season is for Reigns to enter a feud with Strowman. Whilst it's completely feasible that WWE could decide to do a feud with two faces, it does make more sense for one of these stars to be turned heel

Since Brock Lesnar is the biggest heel on Raw right now and his future after SummerSlam is unclear, Raw definitely needs another big heel and Strowman or Reigns would definitely fit the mold for that.

Of course, this is completely dependent on who wins the title at SummerSlam and if there is a cash in.

What's next?

Last time Reigns and Strowman feuded, The Monster Among Men was pushed as the heel, could history repeat itself or could the WWE Universe finally get what they want and see Roman Reigns turn heel after SummerSlam?

Would you prefer Roman Reigns or Braun Strowman to turn heel? Have your say in the comments section below...

