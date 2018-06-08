WWE Rumor Mill: WWE could have a creative way to dethrone Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Could Brock Lesnar's record reign be set to come to an end at SummerSlam?

Phillipa Marie ANALYST Rumors 08 Jun 2018, 16:55 IST 677 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar could be losing his Universal Championship at SummerSlam

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar has held the Universal Championship for more than 430 days and has beaten off all of his challengers, but there could be a number of plans in motion for SummerSlam weekend that ensure that he will be dethroned.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

In case you didn't know...

Lesnar defeated Goldberg back at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 and has since defended his title against the likes of Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns on a number of occasions, proving that he deserves to hold the biggest title in the business.

Lesnar will break CM Punk's 434-day record reign on Sunday, which means that the company will be happy to allow him to drop the title at any point now, but his next scheduled title defence date is currently unknown but is rumoured to be taking place at SummerSlam in August.

The heart of the matter

There are rumours currently that suggest that Brock Lesnar could be defending his Universal Championship against either Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns at The Biggest Party of the Summer, but The Wrestling Observer also notes that " there could be a Money in the Bank cash-in, no matter the result." This means that whoever picks up the contract next Sunday night could be the man who finally overcomes Lesnar.

Last time Lesnar was World Champion it was Rollins who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 31 and pinned Reigns to become World Champion, which means that this wouldn't be the first time that WWE has relied on a cash in to take the title from Lesnar.

What's next?

Money in the Bank takes place next Sunday night and sees Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Rusev, The Miz, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, Bobby Roode and one member of The New Day will battle it out for that contract who could give them the Universal Championship in August.

Who deserves the chance to defeat Brock Lesnar? Have your say in the comments section below.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com