Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: WWE could have exciting future plans for Universal Championship 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
4.40K   //    30 Aug 2018, 19:51 IST

Roman Reigns will have an interesting challenger following Braun Strowman
Roman Reigns will have an interesting challenger following Braun Strowman

What's the story?

Roman Reigns could be stepping into a feud with Drew McIntyre if he is able to get past Braun Strowman at Hell in a Cell.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns was saved by Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose last week on Raw when Strowman tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, but this week Strowman joined forces with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler to even out the numbers game and leave The Shield lying as Raw went off the air.

Reigns meets Strowman at Hell in a Cell inside Satan's Structure in less than three weeks and even though the odds are stacked against him and The Shield are unable to get inside the structure to aid their brother, WWE's future plans seem to hint that Reigns could come out on top.

The heart of the matter

Braun Strowman cashes in his Money in the Bank contract at Hell in a Cell next month, but even though this match is seemingly completely to Braun's advantage, it could be Reigns who comes out on top, since The Scottish Psychopath will be waiting for him when he's through.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the plan is for Roman Reigns to come out on top in his feud with Braun Strowman before he is then challenged by Drew McIntyre. When McIntyre was brought up to the main roster a few months ago, there were reports that WWE had some huge plans for the Scottish star and they could include a Universal Championship reign.

What's next?

Roman Reigns takes on Braun Strowman at Hell in a Cell when The Monster Among Men cashes in his Money in the Bank contract on September 16th.

Do you think Drew McIntyre could dethrone Roman Reigns? Have your say in the comments section below...

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Roman Reigns Braun Strowman
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE Rumor Mill: Current Plans for The Shield Revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar's WWE Future Revealed?
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could legitimise the Universal...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Could Be Set To Turn One Of Their Top...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Kevin Owens to Return To WWE In A Special...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 WWE Rumors of the week
RELATED STORY
3 things WWE should not do in Roman Reigns vs Braun...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible plans for Dean Ambrose when he...
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That Could Happen on the RAW Before Extreme...
RELATED STORY
Pros and cons of Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship reign
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us