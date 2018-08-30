WWE Rumor Mill: WWE could have exciting future plans for Universal Championship

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 4.40K // 30 Aug 2018, 19:51 IST

Roman Reigns will have an interesting challenger following Braun Strowman

What's the story?

Roman Reigns could be stepping into a feud with Drew McIntyre if he is able to get past Braun Strowman at Hell in a Cell.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns was saved by Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose last week on Raw when Strowman tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, but this week Strowman joined forces with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler to even out the numbers game and leave The Shield lying as Raw went off the air.

Reigns meets Strowman at Hell in a Cell inside Satan's Structure in less than three weeks and even though the odds are stacked against him and The Shield are unable to get inside the structure to aid their brother, WWE's future plans seem to hint that Reigns could come out on top.

The heart of the matter

Braun Strowman cashes in his Money in the Bank contract at Hell in a Cell next month, but even though this match is seemingly completely to Braun's advantage, it could be Reigns who comes out on top, since The Scottish Psychopath will be waiting for him when he's through.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the plan is for Roman Reigns to come out on top in his feud with Braun Strowman before he is then challenged by Drew McIntyre. When McIntyre was brought up to the main roster a few months ago, there were reports that WWE had some huge plans for the Scottish star and they could include a Universal Championship reign.

What's next?

Roman Reigns takes on Braun Strowman at Hell in a Cell when The Monster Among Men cashes in his Money in the Bank contract on September 16th.

Do you think Drew McIntyre could dethrone Roman Reigns? Have your say in the comments section below...