    WWE Rumor Mill: WWE could possibly offer huge contracts to several notable Bullet Club members 

    This could very well turn out to be the most historic signing in WWE history.

    Soumik Datta
    ANALYST
    News 28 May 2018, 00:18 IST
    4.45K

    (Starting from left to right) Cody, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega
    (Starting from left to right) Cody, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega

    What's the story?

    During the recent installment of The Wrestling Observer Radio, respected Pro Wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez gave an in-depth explanation regarding WWE's recent television deals that have now seemingly allowed them to buy any Professional Wrestler from the current Independent circuit.

    In case you didn't know...

    There is certainly no surprise to the fact that as of right now the likes of Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks are arguably some of the biggest stars in the Independent circuit as of today.

    Omega, Cody, and The Bucks are currently under contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor and being a part of the legendary Bullet Club, these aforementioned men are currently riding at an all-time high due to the recent amount of success that they have achieved outside of the WWE.

    The heart of the matter

    Following the confirmation of WWE's newest television deals with FOX, there is no denying the fact that Vince McMahon's company is now more than capable of bringing in any particular wrestler of their choice from the Indie circuit.

    On the recent edition of The Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez discussed the same when he mentioned and noted that due to WWE's recent TV deals they could very well pay a huge chunk of money and WWE contracts to the likes of Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks in order to bring them to the company. (H/T: Ringside News)

    “WWE now that they have this television deal if they wanted to they could pay $5 million for Kenny Omega, they could pay $8 million for the Young Bucks, they could pay $10 million for Cody Rhodes. Honest to god– I don’t care how much fun anyone is having out there if WWE went to Kenny Omega and they said, ‘dude [we will give you] $10 million a year. Like I can’t say for sure that he’s going but they probably if they probably if they wanted to hire everybody with a name on the indie scene.”


    What's next?

    Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks are currently killing it in NJPW and ROH.

    Omega, who despite having some on-going issues with Cody, will be challenging Kazuchika Okada for his IWGP Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming Dominion 6.9 PPV. Whereas, Cody, on the other hand, will challenge Dalton Caste to an ROH World Title rematch at ROH: Best in the World.

    The Young Bucks, meanwhile, will go toe-to-toe against Evil and SANADA for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships.

    Author's Take

    With the recent success of Cody Rhodes' All In event there is no reason whatsoever for 'The American Nightmare' or his fellow Bullet Club associates to sign with the WWE at this point of their career.

    NJPW The Young Bucks Bullet Club Cody Rhodes Kenny Omega
