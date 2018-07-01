WWE Rumor Mill: WWE drug testing policy regarding one-off Superstar appearances possibly revealed

Top WWE Superstars such as Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have been accused by several peers of utilizing illegal PEDs (Performance Enhancing Drugs) in the past

Per PWInsider, details regarding WWE’s drug testing policy for Superstars making one-off appearances have possibly been revealed.

Apparently, the WWE does not administer drug testing procedure to talents who return to the company for one-off appearances. Besides, additional details on the same have also been discussed.

The WWE is widely regarded as one of the world’s premier sports-entertainment organizations—world-renowned for its strictness regarding athlete-conduct as well as drug testing.

The WWE generally tests its full-time Superstars on a consistent basis; with most of the part-time performers being subjected to relatively lower levels of testing.

One ought to note that the WWE has time and again been praised for resorting to stringent punitive measures should one of its Superstars test positive for a drug which is on the list of banned substances—handing down strict punishments regardless of whether one is a lower-tier talent or the company’s top star.

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Mike Johnson of PWInsider asserted that the WWE does not test performers who’re making a one-off comeback appearance for the promotion.

For instance, for his return at the 2018 Royal Rumble in a sequence opposite John Cena, Hurricane Helms did not undergo drug testing for his brief appearance.

In fact, Johnson added that the WWE’s world-class wellness tests as well as medicals are generally done when the company intends to sign a talent to a full-time WWE in-ring performer’s contract.

Additionally, Johnson doubled down that if the WWE chose to sign a talent to a 1-year deal, for instance, the company would send said talent to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania so as to have him/her undergo complete medical testing before allowing the performer to compete as a WWE Superstar.

Furthermore, Johnson insinuated that in case a certain performer has a history of failing drug tests or has been known to deal with substance abuse issues, said performer would be tested by the WWE even if they’re merely bringing him/her back for a one-off appearance.

The WWE continues to be the standard-bearer for drug testing in the world of sports and entertainment today.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts have time and again praised the WWE for its excellent drug testing protocols as well as praiseworthy punitive actions taken so as to ensure a level playing field inside the squared circle.

What are your views on WWE’s drug testing policies regarding one-off Superstar appearances? Sound off in the comments!