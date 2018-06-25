Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE files an interesting new trademark

This trademark could reveal WWE's long term plans! What do you think?

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News 25 Jun 2018, 19:54 IST
2.20K

This trademark speaks volumes about WWE's future plans
This trademark speaks volumes about WWE's future plans

What's the story?

It is clear that WWE has huge plans in the UK, going forward. According to PWInsider, the company has now filed for a trademark- 'British Strong Style'.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

It must be noted that Trent Seven, Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne refer to themselves as British Strong Style as a collective unit. It's possible that the company may have big plans for the three men as part of their UK mission.

In case you didn't know...

It was recently announced that WWE had launched an official UK brand under the NXT banner. Johnny Saint will be the General Manager and in addition to the UK Championship, there will also be a women's division and a tag team division.

The latest trademark could be an indication of the things that will follow and how WWE plans to move ahead in the coming months.

The heart of the matter

According to Mike Johnson, the trademark was following on 18th June, for the following:

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing and staging events with wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the fields of sports entertainment.

Is the trademark a reference to the wrestling stable? Is it a reference to something else?

What's next?

The tapings for the upcoming show should commence soon. It promises to be an exciting new venture for WWE. Imagine the wealth of independent talent we could see on a regular basis, going forward.

Are you excited about the upcoming NXT UK show? Let us know in the comments.

WWE NXT Tyler Bate Pete Dunne
