WWE Rumor Mill: WWE had big plans for The Bludgeon Brothers before Erick Rowan's injury

WWE had plans for The Bludgeon Brothers before Rowan's injury

What's the story?

The Bludgeon Brothers lost the Tag Team Championships to The New Day on Tuesday night after it was revealed that Erick Rowan had suffered an arm injury, but it appears that WWE had bigger plans for The Bludgeon Brothers before Rowan's untimely injury.

In case you didn't know...

Erick Rowan suffered an arm injury in his match with The New Day at SummerSlam and was then forced to miss the SmackDown live event on Monday night since he had to be assessed. It was then reported that the former Wyatt Family member would require surgery to fix the torn bicep and could be out of action for up to six months.

Rowan has been on the sidelines before and even though he is part of a team with Luke Harper right now, there doesn't seem to be any plans for Luke Harper to have singles run whilst Rowan is on the treatment table.

The heart of the matter

PWinsider's Mike Johnson has recently confirmed that WWE actually had much bigger plans for their Tag Team Champions before Rowan's injury became public knowledge. These plans obviously didn't include them dropping their Championships to The New Day on SmackDown Live this past week.

“They were not supposed to switch the tag belts this week,” Mike Johnson said via WrestlingNews.“I was told that there was a larger role planned for The Bludgeon Brothers coming out of the pay-per-view. I don’t know what it was but the injury is why they did the tag title switch.”

What's next?

Erick Rowan will be out of action for the foreseeable future since he is scheduled to undergo surgery in Birmingham, Alabama later this week.

Do you think The Bludgeon Brothers had a bright future before Rowan's injury? Have your say in the comments section below...