WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Hall of Famer expected to appear on Monday Night Raw 

Shawn Michaels is set to appear on Raw again next week

Shawn Michaels has been a consistent presence on WWE TV over the past few weeks as the build towards his first match in more than eight years reaches its climax, but The Heartbreak Kid is now also expected to be part of next week's Raw from Province, Rhode Island.

Shawn Michaels revealed a few weeks ago that he would be making his return to the ring for the first time since WrestleMania 26 when he teams with his longtime friend Triple H to take on The Undertaker and Kane at Crown Jewel on November 2nd.

Michaels was present in Australia a few weeks ago when Triple H was finally able to defeat The Undertaker but he was also part of the post-match beatdown that Triple H was subjected to at the hands of The Deadman and his brother Kane, which is why he decided to make his in-ring return.

According to SEScoops, Shawn Michaels is reportedly being advertised for next week's episode of Monday Night Raw and is expected to continue the build-up to his match at Crown Jewel in just over two weeks' time.

Michaels hasn't been in the ring since he lost to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 back in 2010. He has instead been relegated to special guest referee or managerial slots. HBK always stated that when he retired he was staying that way but after eight years on the sidelines, he has been bitten by the bug once again.

It's the final episode of Raw before Evolution next week and it will be interesting to see how WWE manages to interlock the build-up for both Evolution and Crown Jewel on the same show as both events are now fast approaching.

