WWE Rumor Mill: WWE has already started planning for SmackDown's 1000th episode

SmackDown's 1000th episode is less than three months away

What's the story?

SmackDown will celebrate its 1000th episode this fall and according to reports, WWE has already started planning the event.

In case you didn't know...

WWE has already proved that they know how to celebrate an anniversary after Raw 25 back in January, but SmackDown is much younger than Monday Night Raw and isn't expected to celebrate its 1000th episode until October 16th.

SmackDown's debut episode was broadcast back in April 1999 and the show has since switched days a number of times. The show was originally broadcast on Thursday nights before it was moved to Fridays back in 2005, it was only when it was announced that SmackDown would go live back in 2016, that it was moved to Tuesday for the first time.

The heart of the matter

SmackDown has definitely gone through its fair share of changes over the past 19 years, and WWE will obviously be hoping to celebrate 20 years of SmackDown Live next year, but the company has already started to plan the celebrations for SmackDown's 1000th episode later this year.

According to PWInsider, SmackDown will be in Washington DC on October 16th, just ten days after Australia's Super Show-Down and the company has already started to plan out the event.

It's likely that once again a number of legends from the past 1000 episodes will be brought back to be part of the show, and if WWE is already planning the show almost three months in advance, then expect there to be a number of surprises.

What's next?

SmackDown's 1000th episode is almost three months away and with SummerSlam right around the corner, WWE's creative team has a number of things to focus on in the coming months.

Who do you expect to be part of SmackDown's 1000th episode? Have your say in the comments section below.