WWE Rumor Mill: WWE interested in signing former Lucha Underground superstar

Is Angelico on the verge of signing with the WWE?

What’s the story?

As per a recent update from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is apparently interested in signing former Lucha Underground superstar Angelico, who over the years has cemented his place as one of the finest workers to have emerged from Mexico.

In case you didn’t know…

Angelico made his Professional Wrestling debut in the year 2007 for Booker T’s former promotion Pro Wrestling Alliance: Africa. The 31-year-old has since then competed for several top Independent and Global Promotions as well, including companies like Lucha Libre AAA, Lucha Underground, Pro Wrestling Guerilla, and even Westside Xtreme Wrestling.

Angelico last competed on the 7th of July in a one-on-one match against ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey for Irish promotion OTT in Dublin, Ireland.

In the past, Angelico has also won several top championships in Mexico, including the Lucha Underground Trios Titles alongside Ivelisse and Son of Havoc and he is also a three-time AAA Tag Team Champion with Jack Evans.

The heart of the matter

According to the latest report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, South African born wrestler Angelico is apparently among one of the several names’ who is currently being monitored by WWE officials and the company is seemingly also pretty interested in signing the former wXw Shotgun Champion.

In addition, it was also noted that WWE has been seemingly interested in signing Angelico on-and-off for years now and now that his Lucha Underground contract has finally expired, Vince McMahon’s company could very well move forward with the potential signing of one of Mexico’s all-time favorite superstars.

What’s next?

For over the past several years now, Angelico has been considered as one of the most popular high-flying and athletic superstars to grace the Pro Wrestling industry. The 31-year-old star, however, has been rather popular for his work with AAA, for whom he wrestled for almost a total of 5 years.

As of this writing, Angelico is still one of the highly regarded workers on the Indie circuit and only time will tell if the former two-time Lucha Underground Trios Champion will jump ship to the WWE or not.

