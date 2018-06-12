WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Involved In Bidding War Over The Elite After Their Contract Expire?

Could we see these three men come to WWE someday?

What's the story?

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are the hottest thing in independent wrestling right now. So much so, that they have captured the attention of those in WWE, according to a rumour that surfaced in Wrestling Observer and was later reported by Cageside Seats.

According, to the rumour, there will most likely be a bidding war between NJPW and WWE for Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks when their contracts expire. Everybody wants a piece of the pie, seemingly!

In case you didn't know...

Kenny Omega is the current IWGP Champion and a man considered by many to be the best in-ring performer in the world.

The same can also be said about The Young Bucks, a tag team that charts massive merchandise sales and currently holds the IWGP Tag Team Championships.

Fans have wanted the Elite to come to WWE for the longest time now.

The heart of the matter

While Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks may enjoy less creative freedom in WWE, they will get to showcase their skills to a wider fan base. WWE as a brand has evolved through the years, and it is no longer the land of the giants.

All three of the men concerned have paved their own path without the WWE machine but like AJ Styles and Samoa Joe before them, this may be the final destination for all three men to thrive. Of course, NJPW will try their best to keep them in their grasp when their contracts run out.

What's next?

All three men hold championship gold and will proudly defend it when the time is right. As for a future in WWE, we can only speculate right now. It would be neat to finally see The Young Bucks take on The Revival!

Do you think Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks can make it big in WWE?

