WWE Rumor Mill: WWE planning an all-female pay-per-view; female legends will appear

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
News
136   //    12 Jul 2018, 18:10 IST

WWE are allegedly planning an all women pay-per-view
WWE
are
allegedly planning an all women pay-per-view

What's the story?

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin has suggested that the WWE are planning to put on a pay-per-view that will only feature their female Superstars.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this year the WWE put on a show in Saudi Arabia called the Greatest Royal Rumble, however, because of Saudi Arabia's strict laws, the female WWE Superstars were not allowed to compete.

Ryan Satin has suggested that this plan for an all-female pay-per-view could be WWE's way of making it up to its female talent and getting the women's revolution back on track. Satin suggests that the show could happen late September to early October.

The heart of the matter

Satin doesn't have too many details as to who is wrestling and he says that it is only being heavily considered. However, fairly accurate WWE insider Ticket Drew (@17ABay) seems a little more confident the show will be going ahead.

He even goes as far as to posit that the WWE will look to do what it did for the Women's Royal Rumble Match and get in some of the female legends to take part.

This news comes after the fact that WWE has shuffled around its pay-per-view dates later this year with TLC moving from October to December. The original TLC date is now slated to be a 'Super Show'. Could this now be the all women's show?

What's next?

One thing is for certain, I am 100% up for an all-female WWE show. There are a ton of women not only on the main roster but in NXT that aren't getting too much television time so this would be a great way to highlight how talented and stacked WWE's current female roster is.

Just think about the possibilities, we could get Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler and Sasha Banks vs Io Shirai for crying out loud! Dana Brooke might even wrestle! (Sorry Dana.) Are you guys excited for this?

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble
