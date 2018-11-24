WWE Rumor Mill: WWE reportedly changing strategy since The Elite pitched their own wrestling promotion

Change could be in the air for WWE

What's the story?

The proposed All Elite Wrestling promotion may not be a reality right now, but Vince McMahon is already taking steps to ensure that his talent isn't poached by the upcoming promotion if they are able to acquire a television deal.

In case you didn't know...

The Elite is looking to put together their own promotion in the coming months and it's already rumored that there are a number of WWE stars who are interested in joining AEW as soon as next April.

Vince McMahon reportedly doesn't see the promotion as any kind of competition for WWE at present but given the fact that there have been a lot of outside promotions like Ring of Honor and even Chris Jericho with his Jericho Cruise in recent months using WWE's venues and talent, it's only natural for McMahon to be worried about keeping hold of his biggest names and also signing up many stars to prevent any other promotion from having them.

The heart of the matter

Talents are signed to contracts so that they are unable to be poached by other promotions, but it appears that some of the talents in WWE could be interested in working for AEW in the future, which is why according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, WWE are changing their strategy to ensure that there aren't any future issues.

“If you look at that [WWE] roster there’s a lot of guys WWE’s gonna really try to double down and try and make sure that they extend people’s contracts. You know I expect a lot of change from WWE from three days ago. You know? It’s on [Vince McMahon’s] radar, don’t kid yourself," he said via Ringsidenews.

"Once the MSG show happened and [WWE] blocked it and [ROH] got it and it got unblocked, everything’s been on his radar. That’s why ACH and these guys that they’ve known about for ten years all of a sudden they’re signed now that weren’t being signed before.

"I’m sure they had a hint of some of this. I don’t know what they knew and didn’t know but I’m sure that they had enough of a — I mean look, they’ve been courting Cody and The Young Bucks hard, hard, hard and those guys haven’t committed and said ‘We’re coming’ and they’ve gotta be sitting there going, ‘Why won’t they come?!"

What's next?

AEW is just a proposed promotion at present and is yet to become a reality, but it could be interesting to see which faces head over to WWE in the coming months.

