WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Legend To Appear At Crown Jewel? (Spoiler)

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
673   //    25 Oct 2018, 09:00 IST

This could be huge if it's actually happening
This could be huge if it's actually happening

What's the story?

We recently learned that Roman Reigns will not be a part of Crown Jewel because the cancer he's been battling has now resurfaced again. However, WWE may have an ace up their sleeve to make Crown Jewel very memorable.

Hulk Hogan spoke to the Orlandosentinel.com and teased an appearance in Saudi Arabia with WWE. I would like to thank NoDQ for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

Hulk Hogan is considered by many to be the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. The company was built around him in the 80s, and even the Monday Night Wars began when he went heel for WWE's rivals- WCW.

Hogan Hogan was erased from the company's history because he uttered racial slurs in a private video. He was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame not very long ago. Things seem to be on the mend between Hogan and WWE.

The heart of the matter

During the interview Hogan mentioned working with the WWE again and a possible appearance at Saudi Arabia:

There are a lot of plans in the works. I’m looking forward to going to Saudi Arabia with the WWE, looking forward to WrestleMania -- but yeah, we’re moving forward at a rapid pace. It’s exciting to have this opportunity again after all these years where I was there and gone.

Of course, this is not really a guarantee as the future of Crown Jewel may uncertain for now. Also because WWE has a long term deal with Saudi Arabia, it may not necessarily mean an appearance at Crown Jewel, but a showing at a much later date.

What's next?

We shall bring you all the news about Crown Jewel, as it happens. However, Hogan's quote does make it seem like he will be at Crown Jewel. Considering the Prince is a fan of old-school WWE Superstars, it is a likely possibility indeed.

Do you think Hulk Hogan should return to WWE? Let us know in the comments below.

WWE Crown Jewel 2018 Hulk Hogan
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
