WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Legend To Make A Return To RAW In 2 Weeks (Spoiler)

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Rumors 4.06K // 21 Sep 2018, 12:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Guess who could be coming to RAW again?

What's the story?

Not long ago, we saw The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels show up on RAW and engage in a war of words with The Undertaker. PWInsider has reported that Michaels will be on RAW at Seattle, Washington on October 1.

I would like to thank Wrestling Inc. for the heads up. This will be the final edition of RAW before Super Show-Down in Melbourne.

In case you didn't know...

Triple H and The Undertaker are set to collide for the very last time in Melbourne, Australia. Both men have shown up separately on RAW and cut promos about their match.

It was announced that Shawn Michaels will be in Triple H's corner at Melbourne. Similarly, Kane will be in The Undertaker's corner down under. The pieces are certainly in place for this to be a clash for the ages and a treat for the WWE Universe.

The heart of the matter

The match in Melbourne is supposed to have a ripple effect. It will allegedly bring Shawn Michaels out of retirement and back to the ring for a match in Saudi Arabia, where The Brothers of Destruction will face DX.

Michaels' appearance on RAW should lay the groundwork for the match that will take place at Melbourne. Triple H and The Undertaker have not yet come face to face to promote the event, and so it is likely that this could happen on the go-home show before Super Show-Down. One wonders how the match will play out in Melbourne.

What's next?

With two weeks left until Super Show-Down comes about, expect RAW to build to the match for the ages. WWE is investing a lot of time and effort into this big clash. Expect much of the same in the build up to Crown Jewel as well.

Are you excited to see Shawn Michaels return to the ring? Let us know in the comments below.