WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Network survey hints at potential new shows

Thomas Lowson

Vince McMahon launches the WWE Network

What's the story?

A survey from the WWE regarding their Network subscription service has hinted at potential new shows, including a live morning show, and a tour of arcades across the world with Xavier Woods.

In case you didn't know

The WWE Network launched in 2014 and is the company's subscription service for old and current WWE content.

For $9.99, fans can watch all pay per views, as well as past episodes of WWE TV, niche content and more.

The heart of the matter

In the survey, the WWE listed several potential shows and asked fans' opinions on whether they would want to watch them.

The shows that were offered were:

WWE Now LIVE! – Live morning show featuring the hottest topics and news in the WWE Universe. History of FCW – While NXT is well known to the WWE Universe as a starting place for today’s WWE Superstars, many current Superstars started in pre-NXT, Florida Championship Wrestling. This is the story of the Tampa-based promotion and its transformation into NXT. Xavier’s Arcade Challenge – Xavier Woods takes his love of retro gaming to the finest “Bar / Arcades” in the country and challenges the WWE Universe in one-on-one competition. WWE Cheat Day with Becky Lynch – WWE Superstars work hard, and train harder. See what they do on their cheat day, as Becky Lynch and Charlotte indulge at one of Becky’s favourite breakfast eateries. Fashion Police / Unsolved Mysteries – Tyler Breeze and Fandango attempt to crack the case of numerous unsolved mysteries that have eluded the WWE Universe over the years. House Hardy: Halloween special – Go inside the WONDERFUL world of the Hardy family in this delightful short-form scripted sitcom, featuring Matt and Jeff Hardy!

Fans were also asked about what other wrestling promotions, with Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Lucha Underground and New Japan all being options.

What's next?

The WWE Network next major event will be the Hell In A Cell pay per view, which will take place September 16 from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Would you like to see these new shows by WWE? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!