WWE Rumor Mill: WWE planning a huge heel turn on Raw?

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.89K // 03 Dec 2018, 04:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE could be planning an interesting heel turn

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey teams with Natalya this week on Raw, to take on the team of Nia Jax and Tamina, but will these two teams be on the same page following this encounter?

In case you didn't know...

WWE originally had plans to turn Natalya heel leading into SummerSlam, but these plans were nixed when The Queen of Hearts' father passed away and the company then thought that it was in bad taste to turn her since the WWE Universe was already behind her.

In recent weeks, The Riott Squad has taken advantage of Jim "the Anvil" Neidhart's passing and have reduced the former Women's Champion to tears when they decided to smash the glasses that her father gave to her.

The heart of the matter

This week on Raw, the Raw Women's Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax will continue to build as the two women meet in tag team action with Natalya and Tamina making up the numbers. After last week's confrontation, there are still considered to be a number of combustible elements in this match.

Dave Meltzer recently noted on The Wrestling Observer that Natalya teaming with Rousey could be one of the more combustible options.

“Natalya at this point was supposed to turn on Ronda but they held it back because when Jim Neidhart died they figured that they shouldn’t turn Natalya, and agreed. They probably shouldn’t have turned Natalya at that time, that wouldn’t be good. But now I think they could do that and it’d be fine," he said via Ringsidenews.

What's next?

This week is the penultimate episode of Raw before TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs and with Rousey making more enemies than friends, it could be interesting to see if the numbers game plays a part in her Championship defense on December 16th.

Do you think the time is right for Natalya to turn on Ronda Rousey? Have your say in the comments section below...