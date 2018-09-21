WWE Rumor Mill: WWE planning huge WWE Championship match at Crown Jewel?

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 3.87K // 21 Sep 2018, 01:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AJ Styles could have a tough task in Saudi Arabia

What's the story?

AJ Styles could be set to defend his Championship against three other men at Crown Jewel on November 2nd according to a report by RingsideNews.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles has held the WWE Championship for almost a year and in that time he has been able to successfully defend the title against the likes of Rusev, Shinsuke Nakamura and even Samoa Joe.

Styles takes on Joe once again for the WWE Championship once again in Australia but this time in a no-disqualification, no-count out match that could see the Championship finally change hands.

Crown Jewel only has one match on the card that is official right now which sees Roman Reigns defend his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar in a triple threat match.

The heart of the matter

RingsideNews exclusively reported earlier today that WWE could be planning to add a fatal four-way match to the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia which would see Styles defend his Championship against Daniel Bryan, The Miz, and Samoa Joe.

Daniel Bryan and The Miz face off in Australia for a shot at the WWE Championship whilst Styles and Joe face off in a match that should technically see the end of their feud. The fact that Joe will still be in the title picture following their match in Australia means that he could be the one lifting the Championship in Australia.

What's next?

All four of these men have their own matches in Australia on October 6th and they are all pointing towards the WWE Championship but with so many matches already set to steal the show in Saudi Arabia, this could easily be a new addition if Bryan and Miz aren't able to crown a winner in two weeks time.

Do you think a fatal four-way is the best idea for the WWE Championship? Have your say in the comments section below...