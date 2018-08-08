WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Planning Mixed Tag Team Match For SummerSlam?

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.09K // 08 Aug 2018, 16:20 IST

SummerSlam is looking stacked!

What's the story?

Over the past few weeks, Lana and Zelina Vega have had a number of encounters, but it's believed that their significant others could be brought into their business at SummerSlam.

In case you didn't know...

Lana has lost to Zelina Vega in consecutive matches on SmackDown Live over the past few weeks, because of Aiden English's obsession with trying to make up with Rusev and Lana after their altercation a few weeks ago.

Vega and Andrade 'Cien' Almas were only promoted to the main roster a few months ago and have since been able to make quite an impact, with it being reported that WWE officials are currently hot on The Luchadore and he's expected to be pushed to main event level in the coming months.

The heart of the matter

Lana lost her match to Zelina Vega once again last night because Rusev and Almas were brawling on the outside and Aiden English decided to try to help his friends but actually ended up costing Lana the match.

It is expected that WWE will announce a mixed tag team match between Lana, Rusev, Almas, and Zelina in the coming days or on next week's SmackDown especially since Joe Peisich said on Barn Burner’s No Holds Barred Podcast that the company currently has plans for the four stars at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

"We’re going to see a mixed tag match between Andrade Cien Almas and my girlfriend Zelina Vega up against Rusev and Lana as a mixed-tag at SummerSlam," he said via RingSideNews.

What's next?

SummerSlam is now just over a week away and it appears that most of the card has already been announced, but this one could easily come down to the final week ahead of the show.

Would you like to see a mixed Tag Team Match at SummerSlam? Have your say in the comments section below...

