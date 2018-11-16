WWE Rumor Mill: WWE planning on Florida for Wrestlemania 36?

Could Wrestlemania head back to the Sunshine State in 2020?

What's the story?

You can never plan too far ahead, at least not if you are the WWE. As has always been the case in the past, WWE has been scouting sites for 2020's Wrestlemania 36.

While it is just as likely to occur in almost any city, recent rumors have suggested either Minnesota or another place with strong WWE ties being the top two options for hosting the event.

Could the 'Granddaddy of Them All' be returning to Florida in 2020?

In case you missed it

As is the case, WWE is always planning ahead. According to a news report from ringsidenews.com, WWE Insider Brad Shepard discussed the location possibilities on his Oh You Didn't Know podcast.

He mentioned Minnesota and Florida as the front-runners to host the event in 2020.

While they have held previous Wrestlemanias in Orlando and Miami respectively, they haven't permanently decided on the locale just yet.

The last Wrestlemania to take place in Florida saw Roman Reigns defeat the Undertaker in 2017.

Prior to that event, the last Wrestlemania held in Florida was Wrestlemania 28 in 2012 headlined by the Rock vs. John Cena billed as the 'Once in a Lifetime' between the two icons.

The heart of the matter

WWE has been branching out with its locales for its biggest event, holding the last three events in New Orleans, Orlando, and Arlington, Texas respectively. Wrestlemania 35 will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in 2019.

Shepard was sure that Florida was at certainlys in the running:

“They did note that Florida keeps getting kicked around a lot lately even though they’ve done Orlando twice, they’ve done Miami and you know, it just doesn’t seem like there is anything serious going on about Minnesota. So nothing concrete on Minnesota being an option so I did want to at least report that because it’s out there that Minnesota is the destination.”

The company already has a huge presence already in Florida with NXT stationed and taped at Full Sail University and the WWE Performance Center located in Orlando.

What's next?

While we still have to have the 35th Wrestlemania first, WWE will still be meeting up to discuss the top locations for Wrestlemania 36. While Minnesota isn't as big a market as New York, Los Angeles or Dallas, it has never hosted a Wrestlemania.

Locations like Vancouver, London and St. Louis have also been lightly rumored to want to host the event at some point in the future.

WWE will likely announce where the 36th version of the Showcase of the Immortals before next April, so all the guessing will have to wait until then.

Marketing and securing the actual site takes at least a year of prior notice, so spots like Minnesota and any city in Florida are still possibilities until a definitive decision is ultimately made.