WWE Rumor Mill: WWE planning pivotal heel turn for RAW Superstar

Is this an elaborate swerve by the powers that be?

Ronda Rousey (left) is close friends with Natalya (center)

What’s the story?

On an edition of the Wrestling Observer Live, the possibility of Natalya turning heel was discussed.

Apparently, the WWE could have Natalya turn heel, and betray her close friend Ronda Rousey in the days to come. Besides, additional details on the same have also been revealed.

In case you didn’t know…

Natalya and Ronda Rousey are close friends in real life—in fact, “Nattie” has been known to help Rousey learn the ropes of professional wrestling over the past few years.

The WWE has featured Rousey and Natalya’s real-life friendship in its storylines as well—most recently highlighting Rousey defending Natalya against Nia Jax.

The heart of the matter

The Observer notes that Natalya initially sold an injury to her right knee, however, then began selling an injury on her left knee the following week.

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez elucidated that the WWE may be planning for Natalya to turn heel against Rousey, and Nattie’s knee injury angle could be the catalyst for the heel turn.

Furthermore, it was explained that Natalya may be feigning her knee injury as part of the WWE’s storylines, only to betray her friend Rousey in the days to come on WWE programming.

What’s next?

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey is presently scheduled to face WWE RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax for the latter’s title at Money In The Bank this Sunday.

The WWE’s Money In The Bank PPV airs from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois in June 17th.

The belief is that Rousey’s aforementioned matchup against Jax, is likely to be a brief match; especially given the fact that this would be Rousey's first singles showdown in the WWE.

On the other hand, Natalya is set to participate in the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match which also takes place at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

What are your thoughts on Natalya potentially turning heel against her close friend Ronda Rousey? Sound off in the comments!