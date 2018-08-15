Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE planning shock finish to Lesnar vs Reigns at SummerSlam 2018

Pratik Chitre
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
1.15K   //    15 Aug 2018, 01:03 IST

Enter capti
Who will be the winner this Sunday at Summerslam?

What's the Story?

Brock Lesnar will be facing Roman Reigns yet again for his WWE Universal title this Sunday in what seems to be a never-ending feud. According to the latest reports, WWE is planning a shocking end to the match so the fans won't know what hit them. 

In case you didn't know..

Lesnar and Reigns have faced each other many times and were main event attractions at WrestleMania 31 and WrestleMania 34. They also faced each other at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia earlier this year. Also, last year at SummerSlam, both Lesnar and Reigns were a part of a fatal four-way match for Lesnar's title which also included Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman.

Rumors suggest that this match would be Lesnar's last match with the WWE as The Beast will be returning to the UFC to challenge the UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier. Lesnar confronted the UFC Champion after the match inside the octagon.

The heart of the matter

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com via NoDQ.com, the WWE is considering doing something out of the ordinary for their SummerSlam match:

Right now there are apparently two ideas for the Lesnar/Roman match,” Alvarez said. “One of them is a rather short match. And the other is – you guessed it – a long match. By long I mean one of the longer matches Brock has ever had since he’s been in the company. I guess they’ll decide which one is best on the day of the show.

What's next?

The WWE could shock the world by having Reigns go over strong, but if Lesnar isn't fully departing the company, it would be hard to imagine them doing that to him after keeping him so imperious for so long. Whatever will happen, we will know this Sunday at SummerSlam.


Pratik Chitre is a passionate sports lover.He enjoys writing about WWE, Football, Cricket and Formula1.
