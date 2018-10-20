×
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Reach Out To Former Women's Champion For An Appearance At Evolution 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Rumors
125   //    20 Oct 2018, 23:30 IST

Many women are returning for Evolution, but Sable isn't one of them
Many women are returning for Evolution, but Sable isn't one of them

What's the story?

Evolution takes place next Sunday night October 28th and will see the return of a number of former Women's Champion's including Michelle McCool, Trish Stratus, Lita and Beth Phoenix but when it comes to representatives from The Attitude Era WWE doesn't seem to have been pushing for women to return, but it appears that the company have approached Sable.

In case you didn't know...

Sable was a Women's Champion in an era when the women of WWE were seen as side projects to the men, Sable is also a former Playboy CoverGirl and someone that left WWE on bad terms at one point, but made her return a few years later and made up with Vince McMahon.

Sable is the wife of Brock Lesnar and even though the former Universal Champion has been working for WWE over the past few years, Sable is still yet to make an appearance alongside her husband.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by WrestlingNews.co WWE reached out to Sable about making an appearance as part of Evolution a few weeks ago but the former Women's Champion turned them down. A number of options were put on the table, which included, ring announcing commentary, an appearance or even a place in the battle royal, but it appears that Sable doesn't want to make a return.

A deal wasn't reached with Sable but it's reported that the door has been left open for her to make her return in the future, even though at this point it seems highly unlikely.

What's next?

Evolution takes place next Sunday night October 28th and will see the return of many WWE legends, but Sable won't be one of them.

Do you think Sable should have returned at Evolution? Have your say in the comments section below...

