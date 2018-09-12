WWE Rumor Mill: WWE reportedly considering putting together a game-changing faction

Rey Mysterio could be part of a huge faction in WWE

What's the story?

Stables seem to be taking over WWE's main roster right now, but reports now suggest that the company could be looking at putting a Latin American Stable together in the near future.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio has been on WWE's radar ever since he was part of the 2018 Royal Rumble match, but the company has struggled to sign Mysterio to a contract that would put him on WWE TV permanently.

The former World Champion has recently stated that he is just waiting on WWE now when it comes to a date to make his return, which is confirmation that The Master Of The 619 will be back on our screens soon.

Two other names that have been rumored to be heading to WWE in recent weeks are Pentagon Jr and Fenix, these two stars have been linked with a stint in NXT in the near future, but there has been no official word on their future from either man or WWE themselves.

The heart of the matter

There are a number of stables in WWE right now including The Shield, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler, AOP now that they have been joined by Drake Maverick and there is also talk that Paul Heyman could be set to debut his own faction in the coming weeks.

According to Joe Peisich on the most recent episode of Barnburner Fired Up podcast via RingSideNews, WWE plans on putting Rey Mysterio, Pentagon Jr and Fenix in a faction together when all three men finally appear on WWE TV at the same time to create a Latin American stable.

What's next?

Survivor Series is right around the corner and since it's a pay-per-view that has become famous for the five vs five matches, WWE could decide to put together a few familiar names ahead of the event.

Do you think a Latin American faction is what WWE needs? Have your say in the comments section below...