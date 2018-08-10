WWE Rumor Mill: WWE reportedly interested in signing another top Independent superstar

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.41K // 10 Aug 2018, 19:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Shane Strickland could be headed to the WWE

What's the story?

In recent months, WWE has been very active in signing some of the best wrestlers from the current Independent circuit and as per a recent report from The Wrestling Observer, the next potential target on WWE's list is apparently current Independent sensation Shane Strickland.

In case you didn't know...

Having made his debut in 2009, current Evolve Wrestling Champion Shane Strickland became one of the hottest rising superstars in the current Independent circuit. Throughout his career, Strickland has competed for several top Indie promotions such as MLW, where he is a former one-time MLW Heavyweight Champion.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumours and wrestling news.

However, Strickland is mostly known for his work with CZW, where he is a former one-time CZW Heavyweight and two-time CZW Wired TV Champion, as well. Strickland has also been working for top Mexican promotion Lucha Underground, where he is known as Killshot.

The heart of the matter

Since making his debut almost nine years ago, Shane Strickland has certainly developed himself as one of the hottest and yet underrated performers on the Indie scene. Strickland, who earlier this month won the Evolve Title on his debut for the promotion, is reportedly the next big target on WWE's radar.

As per The Observer's recent report, WWE is apparently becoming very aggressive in seeking out talent from the Indie scene and the company has targeted Strickland as one of their main potential signings.

Strickland, who won the Evolve title off Matt Riddle (who for one is also headed to the WWE), could very well follow Riddle to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, within an unspecified date at some point in the future.

What's next?

Shane Strickland is currently busy competing on the Indie circuit and is rather expected to stick to promotions such as MLW and Evolve for the time being. However, things could potentially take a quick turn at any given moment and Strickland could very well head down to the WWE within 2018 itself.