WWE Rumor Mill: WWE reportedly planning a shock twist in the Universal Championship match at SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar defends his Championship against Roman Reigns this weekend

What's the story?

Roman Reigns faces Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship this weekend at SummerSlam and it appears that WWE could be planning a huge shock when it comes to their main event.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have faced off against each other a number of times over the past year, with Reigns coming up short in their past three meetings. Despite this, it appears that WWE has reached the point where they only see Reigns as a legitimate contender when it comes to dethroning Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate has been the reigning Universal Champion for more than a year now and has brushed aside every challenger quite easily, with many fans noting that his matches have been quite short to show off how dominant he has been as the Champion.

The heart of the matter

Despite the fact that Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar have been playing mind games with Roman Reigns over the past few weeks, many considered Reigns to be the favorite heading into their match, since Lesnar's future with WWE is still up in the air.

According to Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer, WWE has two plans in mind for the match between Lesnar and Reigns, the first is for them to have a really long played out match, whilst the other is for it to be another classic short outing for The Beast.

“Right now there are apparently two ideas for the Lesnar/Roman match,” Alvarez said via NODQ.com. “One of them is a rather short match. And the other is – you guessed it – a long match. By long I mean one of the longer matches Brock has ever had since he’s been in the company. I guess they’ll decide which one is best on the day of the show."

What's next?

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar collide at SummerSlam on Sunday night and only one man can walk out with the Universal Championship.

